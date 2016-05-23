Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Geek Feminist Revolution: Where Have All the Women Gone?
Non-Fiction || The Geek Feminist Revolution is a collection of essays by double Hugo Award-winning essayist and fantasy novelist Kameron Hurley. The following essay, "Where Have All the Women Gone?", was written especially for the collection, and examines the ways in which women's writing is erased or dismissed.