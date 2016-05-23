Tor.com

The Geek Feminist Revolution

The Geek Feminist Revolution Sweepstakes!

Tue Apr 12, 2016 11:30am
We want to send you a galley copy of Kameron Hurley’s The Geek Feminist Revolution, available May 31st from Tor Books! The Geek Feminist Revolution collects dozens of Kameron Hurley's essays on feminism, geek culture, and her experiences and insights as a genre writer, including "We Have Always Fought," which won the 2013 Hugo for Best Related Work, and nine new essays written specifically for this volume.

