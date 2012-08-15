Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Mongolian Wizard Stories
The Fire Gown
Alternate History, Fantasy || Hugo and Nebula Award-winning author Michael Swanwick presents a new fiction series at Tor.com, consisting of stand-alone stories all set in the same world. "The Fire Gown," continues the epic tale of magic and deception in an alternate Europe of railroads and sorcery. (Intrigued? Read the first story, "The Mongolian Wizard.")