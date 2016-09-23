Tor.com

The Family Plot

Tue Aug 16, 2016 1:00pm
|| Dahlia Dutton's salvage company has recently acquired the deed to Augusta Winthrow's ancient family estate. But something in the Withrow mansion is angry and lost. This is its last chance to raise hell before the house is gone forever, and there’s still plenty of room in the strange little overgrown cemetery plot…

