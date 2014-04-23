Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The End of the End of Everything
Horror, Science Fiction || "The End of the End of Everything," by Dale Bailey, is an sf/horror story about a long-married couple invited by an old friend to an exclusive artists' colony. The inhabitants of the colony indulge in suicide parties as the world teeters on the brink of extinction, worn away by some weird entropy.