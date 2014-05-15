Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Enceladus Crisis (Excerpt)
Fantasy, Science Fiction || Lieutenant Commander Shaila Jain has been given the assignment of her dreams: the first manned mission to Saturn. But there's competition and complications when she arrives aboard the survey ship Armstrong. The Chinese are vying for control of the critical moon Titan, and the moon Enceladus may harbor secrets deep under its icy crust. And back on Earth, Project DAEDALUS now seeks to defend against other dimensional incursions. But there are other players interested in opening the door between worlds… and they're getting impatient.