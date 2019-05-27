Tor.com

The Dinosaur Lords

The Dinosaur Princess

Tue Jul 18, 2017 1:00pm
|| Book 3 in the Dinosaur Lords series. The ancient gods who brought mankind to Paradise have returned to judge their human experiment. The Grey Angels, fabled ancient weapons of the gods, have come to rid the world of sin...

The Dinosaur Lords

Thu Jun 11, 2015 3:00pm
|| A world made by the Eight Creators on which to play out their games of passion and power, Paradise is a sprawling, diverse, often brutal place. Men and women live on Paradise as do dogs, cats, ferrets, goats, and horses. But dinosaurs predominate: wildlife, monsters, beasts of burden--and of war.

