The Devil Delivered and Other Tales
Collection and Anthologies, Science Fiction || In between writing his ten-book epic that changed the way many look at fantasy storytelling, Steven Erikson also wrote great stories set outside of his awe-inspiring Malazan world. These three tales contain all the same style and flavor that made him a New York Times bestseller. This collection includes: "The Devil Delivered", "Revolvo", and "Fishing with Grandma Matchie".