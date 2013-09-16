Tor.com

The Delphi Room

The Delphi Room (Excerpt)

, || Is it possible to find love after you've died and gone to Hell? For oddball misfits Velvet and Brinkley, the answer just might be yes. After Velvet's suicide attempt is successful, she finds herself trapped in a bedroom she believes is Hell, she comes in contact with Brinkley, the man trapped next door. Through mirrors that hang in each of their rooms, these disturbed cinemaphiles watch the past of the other unfold?—the dark past that has led to their present circumstances. As their bond grows and they struggle to figure out the tragic puzzles of their lives and deaths, Velvet and Brinkley are in for more surprises.

