Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Caladan Trilogy
Latest Posts
- Cassie Schulz Diving Into Christopher Paolini’s New Science Fiction Epic, To Sleep in a Sea of Stars 6 hours ago
- Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson Read an Excerpt From Dune: The Duke of Caladan 7 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Ken Liu’s The Hidden Girl is Being Turned Into a TV Series 8 hours ago
- Keith R.A. DeCandido Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: Third Season Overview 8 hours ago
- Leah Schnelbach Bilbo Baggins Is the Ultimate Icon of Self-Care 9 hours ago
- Andrew Tejada Brandon Sanderson’s Rhythm of War Launches With a Special Event and Signed Books 9 hours ago
- Alan Brown Planetary Romance Under the Clouds: Pirates of Venus by Edgar Rice Burroughs 10 hours ago
New in Series
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: Third Season Overview
- Good Ghost-Hunters are Hard to Find: Shirley Jackson’s The Haunting of Hill House (Part 1)
- Never Say You Can’t Survive: The Unexamined Story Is Not Worth Writing
- Reading The Fires of Heaven (Part 4)
- Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapter Twelve
- Five Books Where Assuming Aliens Are Just Like You Might Get You Killed
- Terry Pratchett Book Club: Mort, Part I
Recent Comments
- Mandamus on Old Money, New Gods: Revealing The Chosen and the Beautiful by Nghi Vo 2 seconds ago
- Ron on If Doctor Doom Were Your Boyfriend… 3 mins ago
- Mel-EpicReading on On Reading Book Series in the Wrong Order 13 mins ago
- Gorgeous Gary on Five Unforgettable Books Involving Amnesia 24 mins ago
- Selena Lake on “Let’s Play Global Thermonuclear War”: WarGames 32 mins ago
- Mel-EpicReading on 8 SFF Books That Center Mental Health 45 mins ago
- Bobrichmondhill on On Reading Book Series in the Wrong Order 50 mins ago
- John Gamble on On Reading Book Series in the Wrong Order 1 hour ago
- capriole on Writing Horses: Why Bother to Get It Right? 1 hour ago
- Charlo on Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapter Twelve 1 hour ago