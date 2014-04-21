Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

The Boost

The Boost (Excerpt)

Mon Apr 21, 2014 4:00pm
Favorite This
|| Ralf is a software prodigy. He works in the US government office that updates the software in the population's boosts—networked supercomputers contained in a chip implanted within the brains of 99 percent of the world's population. Invented by Chinese researchers in 2032, the boost is credited with leading humanity to its most significant cognitive leap since the discovery of fire.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.