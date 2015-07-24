Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

The Book of Speculation

The Book of Speculation

Tue Jun 23, 2015 2:30pm
Favorite This
|| Listen to an audio excerpt from Erika Swyler's The Book of Speculation, available today in print from St. Martin's Press and as an audiobook from Macmillan Audio! Simon Watson, a young librarian, lives alone in a house that is slowly crumbling toward the Long Island Sound. His parents are long dead. His mother, a circus mermaid who made her living by holding her breath, drowned in the very water his house overlooks. His younger sister, Enola, ran off six years ago and now reads tarot cards for a traveling carnival.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.