Terry Bisson
Predicting the Future and Remembering the Past with John Crowley
New Tor.com Original Fiction in November and December
Where the Lost Things Are
Humor, Science Fiction || Thanks to “bluegene,” life is long. But out Route 42 near Goshen, it’s also kind of dull. Just the thing to encourage an expedition into the only actual other universe, the place where…but that would be telling.
New Tor.com Original Fiction in October and November
Progress or Change? Cory Doctorow’s The Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow
Feed Your Reader, revisited
The fantasy geography of America: Terry Bisson’s Talking Man
The Cockroach Hat
Humor, Science Fiction || When Sam Gregory wakes up to find he has turned into a big cockroach, he is understandably dismayed. Luckily, the condition appears to be a little contagious.
Tor.com Story Podcast 007: “Catch ‘Em in the Act” by Terry Bisson
Hollywood and science fiction: Terry Bisson’s Voyage to the Red Planet
Rick Berry’s “TVA Baby”
TVA Baby
Contemporary Fantasy, Fantasy || How many guys carry a parasail in their carry-on? And how many guys carry a key for every kind of car in their carry-on? Just one, and he's a TVA baby, and he sure knows a lake from a river.