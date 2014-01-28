Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Terrain

Terrain

Wed Mar 6, 2013 10:00am
Edited by: Ellen Datlow
4 Favorites [+]
, || "Terrain," by Genevieve Valentine, is a steampunk western about six diverse people living and working together on a farm outside a small town in Wyoming. The encroaching Union Pacific railroad wants the land, threatening their home and their livelihood, running a unique message service with mechanical "dogs" (actually looking more insectile) that can climb up mountains where the Pony Express cannot.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.