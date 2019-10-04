Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
superheroines
Latest Posts
- Stubby the Rocket Damon Lindelof Screens Watchmen Pilot and Introduces a Very Special Guest at NYCC 2019! 18 mins ago
- Stubby the Rocket New Trailer for Marvel’s Runaways Season 3 Has a Cloak and Dagger Crossover! 31 mins ago
- Stubby the Rocket Berger Books Announces Peter Milligan’s New Series, Tomorrow, and a Deluxe Edition of Enigma at NYCC 2019 2 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Are You Afraid of the Dark Returns with a Creepy New Clip! 2 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Using Magic as a Way to Democratize Force? Talking Magic x Mayhem at NYCC 2019 3 hours ago
- Natalie Zutter “I Have Been Incredibly Privileged to Write the Full Arc of Fitz’s Story”: Robin Hobb on 25 Years of Assassin’s Apprentice 3 hours ago
- Emily Asher-Perrin Lucasfilm Publishing Teases “Project Luminous”, New Thrawn Trilogy, and More at Star Wars Books Panel 3 hours ago
New in Series
- “It’s not about you” — Doctor Strange (2016)
- The Claw of the Conciliator, Part 1: Holding the Power of Life and Death
- Five Sci-Fi Books Featuring Futuristic Technology
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter Ninety-Nine
- The Shadow Right on Time: Sonia Greene’s “Four O’clock”
- Sleeps With Monsters: New (and Old) and Well Worth Reading
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 66 and 67
Recent Comments
- Phillip Thorne on Batwoman and the Importance of Feminine Costuming Choices 12 mins ago
- LazerWulf on “It’s not about you” — Doctor Strange (2016) 15 mins ago
- Matthew Raese on The Encyclopedia Galactica and the Enlightenment Roots of Asimov’s Foundation 19 mins ago
- Skallagrimsen on When the Ends Justify the Means: Five Villains Who See Themselves as Heroes 34 mins ago
- Fernhunter on SF Stories in Which Earth Is Liberated by an Alien Empire 41 mins ago
- willaful on Jo Walton’s Reading List: September 2019 50 mins ago
- ChristopherLBennett on “It’s not about you” — Doctor Strange (2016) 58 mins ago
- bad_platypus on “It’s not about you” — Doctor Strange (2016) 1 hour ago
- PamAdams on Jo Walton’s Reading List: September 2019 1 hour ago
- BonHed on “It’s not about you” — Doctor Strange (2016) 1 hour ago