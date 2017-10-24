Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Super Mario Bros
Super Mario Bros Always Predicts the Next Jurassic Park Movie
Japan Has a Dozen Geeky Reasons Why You Should Look Forward to the Tokyo Olympics
For Relaxing Times, Godzilla Makes It Suntory Time
The new Suntory Whisky ad campaign features a cameo by non other than Godzilla!
The Master Would Not Approve of this Manos: The Hands of Fate Game
MSTies! Relive the worst movie of all time in this retro sidescroller!