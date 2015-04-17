Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Studio Trigger
Anime Year in Review: The Ten Best Shows of 2014
Kelly Quinn Chiu
Tue Dec 16, 2014 10:00amFavorite This
Latest Posts
- Stubby the Rocket Orbit Books Acquires New Alex White Trilogy 4 hours ago
- Theresa DeLucci Wounds Brings Nathan Ballingrud’s Horror to the Screen 5 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Trailer for She-Ra Season Four Reveals a Spy Among the Princess Alliance 5 hours ago
- Tor.com Listen to Alyssa Wong’s “Rabbit Heart”, a Free Audiobook Horror Story 6 hours ago
- Seanan McGuire The Bodies of the Girls Who Made Me: On Fanfic and Storytelling 7 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Taylor Kisch Will Lead Neill Blomkamp’s Next Film, Inferno 7 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket James Marsters Will Be Narrating the Audiobook for the Next Dresden Files Book, Peace Talks 7 hours ago
New in Series
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred and Two
- Hope Is the Thing With… — Simon Strantzas’s “Antripuu”
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 7)
- “No, you move” — Captain America: Civil War
- 5 Books Where Gods Walk the Earth
- The Claw of the Conciliator, Part 2: Unholy Communions
- The Messy, Beautiful Worldbuilding of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
Recent Comments
- jgtheok on The Bodies of the Girls Who Made Me: On Fanfic and Storytelling 8 mins ago
- Robert Carnegie on Science Fictional Rulers, from Undying Emperors to Starlike Sovereigns 11 mins ago
- jcarnall on The Messy, Beautiful Worldbuilding of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe 22 mins ago
- mndrew on Superscience and Evil Space Pirates: Triplanetary by E. E. “Doc” Smith 29 mins ago
- jcarnall on The Messy, Beautiful Worldbuilding of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe 32 mins ago
- Steve Wright on Superscience and Evil Space Pirates: Triplanetary by E. E. “Doc” Smith 37 mins ago
- Emily-Jo Hopson on Five Horror Novels that Move Beyond the ‘Bury Your Gays’ Trope 46 mins ago
- Austin on Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred and Two 49 mins ago
- necessary_eagle on The Bodies of the Girls Who Made Me: On Fanfic and Storytelling 50 mins ago
- Leahm on James Marsters Will Be Narrating the Audiobook for the Next Dresden Files Book, Peace Talks 54 mins ago