Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Steven Barnes
Twelve Days
Paranormal, Thriller || Around the world, leaders and notorious criminals alike are mysteriously dying. A terrorist group promises a series of deaths within two months. And against the backdrop of the apocalypse, the lives of a small shattered family and a broken soldier are transformed in the bustling city of Atlanta.
The Seascape Tattoo
Epic Fantasy || Aros of Azteca and Neoloth-Pteor are the deadliest of enemies--but when the princess is kidnapped, Aros and Neoloth must work together to infiltrate the deadliest cabal of necromancers the world has ever seen.
The Seascape Tattoo Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a galley copy of Larry Niven and Steven Barnes’s The Seascape Tattoo, available June 28th from Tor Books!