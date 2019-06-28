Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Steven Barnes

Twelve Days

Wed Jun 7, 2017 4:00pm
1 Favorite [+]
, || Around the world, leaders and notorious criminals alike are mysteriously dying. A terrorist group promises a series of deaths within two months. And against the backdrop of the apocalypse, the lives of a small shattered family and a broken soldier are transformed in the bustling city of Atlanta.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.