Stephen P. Kiernan
The Heart Wants To Beat: The Curiosity by Stephen P. Kiernan
The Curiosity (Excerpt)
Science Fiction, Thriller || Dr. Kate Philo and her scientific expedition team make a breathtaking discovery in the Arctic: the body of a man buried deep in ice. A scientist in the groundbreaking project run by the egocentric Erastus Carthage, Kate has brought small creatures – plankton, krill, shrimp – "back to life." Never before have the team's methods been attempted on a large life form. Heedless of the consequences, Carthage orders that the frozen man be brought back to the lab in Boston, and reanimated. As the man begins to regain his memories, the team learns that he was – is – a judge, Jeremiah Rice, and the last thing he remembers is falling overboard into the Arctic Ocean in 1906. When news of the project and Jeremiah Rice's awakening breaks, it ignites a media firestorm and massive protests by religious fundamentalists. Thrown together by circumstances beyond their control, Kate and Jeremiah grow closer. But the clock is ticking and his new life is slipping away. With Carthage planning to exploit Jeremiah while he can, Kate must decide how far she is willing to go to protect the man she has come to love.