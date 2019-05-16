Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Steampunk
The Haunting of Tram Car 015
Fantasy with Refreshingly Real Animals: Constance Ash’s The Horsegirl
Ancient Gods and Deadly Magic: The Black God’s Drums by P. Djèlí Clark
The Black God’s Drums
Reaching Out: Arm of the Sphinx by Josiah Bancroft
Up, Up and Away: Senlin Ascends by Josiah Bancroft
Orisha, Airships, and Djinn: Announcing a Pair of Steampunk Novellas by P. Djèlí Clark
Napoleon Bonaparte: History’s Greatest Super-Villain is Perfect for SFF
Fighting Fire with Espionage: Firebrand by A.J. Hartley
It’s an Evening Gown Adorned With Books Because You Are Classy and Deserve to Wear Your Library
Military Action and Gallows Humor: The Guns Above by Robyn Bennis
Fighting on Arrival, Fighting for Survival: Buffalo Soldier by Maurice Broaddus
Buffalo Soldier
Historical, Steampunk || Former espionage agent, Desmond Coke, finds himself caught between warring religious and political factions, all vying for control of a mysterious boy named Lij Tafari.