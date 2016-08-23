Tor.com

Spellbreaker Sweepstakes!

Mon Aug 1, 2016 3:30pm
We want to send you a copy of Blake Charlton’s Spellbreaker, available August 23rd from Tor Books! Leandra Weal has a bad habit of getting herself in dangerous situations.

Tue Jul 26, 2016 2:00pm
|| Book 3 in the Spellwright trilogy. As chaos spreads across Ixos, Leandra and her troubled family must race to uncover the shocking truth about a prophesied demonic invasion, human language, and their own identities—if they don't kill each other first.

