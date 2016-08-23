Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Spellbreaker
7 Different Ways Fantasy Has Used Language as Magic
Spellbreaker Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a copy of Blake Charlton’s Spellbreaker, available August 23rd from Tor Books! Leandra Weal has a bad habit of getting herself in dangerous situations.
Spellbreaker
Fantasy || Book 3 in the Spellwright trilogy. As chaos spreads across Ixos, Leandra and her troubled family must race to uncover the shocking truth about a prophesied demonic invasion, human language, and their own identities—if they don't kill each other first.