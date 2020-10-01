Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Smoke and Iron
Latest Posts
- Theresa DeLucci Hulu’s Monsterland Is an Atlas of Horror 1 day ago
- Andrew Liptak Robert Zemeckis’ The Witches Gets First Trailer and a New Home: HBO Max 1 day ago
- Cory Doctorow Read an Excerpt From Cory Doctorow’s Attack Surface (Part 3) 1 day ago
- Emmet Asher-Perrin Terry Pratchett Book Club: Mort, Part III 1 day ago
- Emily Hughes Spooky Reads for Every Horror Tolerance Level 1 day ago
- Andrew Tejada Jamie Foxx’s Electro May Strike Again in the MCU’s Spider-Man 3 2 days ago
- Kate Elliott and Zoraida Córdova Introducing a Read-Along of Rachel Caine’s Great Library Series 2 days ago
New in Series
- Terry Pratchett Book Club: Mort, Part III
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “The Gift”
- Maybe Just Don’t Rob Graves: Louisa May Alcott’s “Lost in a Pyramid, or the Mummy’s Curse”
- Aslan the Demon: Religious Transformation in The Horse and His Boy
- Weirdness Gives Me the Strength To Keep Going
- Reading The Fires of Heaven (Part 5)
- Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapter Thirteen
Recent Comments
- gingerbug on Terry Pratchett Book Club: Mort, Part III 42 mins ago
- MByerly on Writing Horses: Why Bother to Get It Right? 1 hour ago
- jennscar on Clive Barker’s Nightbreed TV Series Finds Its Director — Will It Return To Its Dark Fantasy Roots? 2 hours ago
- princessroxana on Do Not Offend the Gods: 8 SFF Books Featuring Deities 2 hours ago
- princessroxana on Aslan the Demon: Religious Transformation in The Horse and His Boy 2 hours ago
- princessroxana on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “The Gift” 3 hours ago
- swampyankee on Writing Horses: Why Bother to Get It Right? 3 hours ago
- jennscar on Spooky Reads for Every Horror Tolerance Level 4 hours ago
- gordon on Terry Pratchett Book Club: Mort, Part III 4 hours ago
- Carl on Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapter Thirteen 6 hours ago