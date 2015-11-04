Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Sherlock: The Mind Palace
Sherlock: The Mind Palace Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a copy of Sherlock: The Mind Palace, a coloring book by artist Mike Collins, available today from HarperCollins! Yes, you heard us correctly—a Sherlock coloring book. A unique celebration of the rich visual landscape of the BBC series Sherlock, featuring more than fifty intricate pieces of artwork by artist Mike Collins.