Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Seven Wonders

Seven Wonders (Excerpt)

Tue Aug 7, 2012 1:00pm
Favorite This
, || Tony Prosdocimi lives in the bustling Metropolis of San Ventura – a city gripped in fear, a city under siege by the hooded supervillain, The Cowl. When Tony develops super-powers and acts to take down The Cowl, however, he finds that the local superhero team Seven Wonders aren't as grateful as he assumed they'd be…

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.