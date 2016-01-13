Tor.com

Serge Brussolo

The Deep Sea Diver’s Syndrome Sweepstakes!

Wed Jan 13, 2016 2:30pm
On January 19th, Melville House is releasing an English translation of Serge Brussolo's The Deep Sea Diver's Syndrome—and we want to send you a copy! In The Deep Sea Diver’s Syndrome, lucid dreamers called mediums dive into their dreams to retrieve ectoplasms—sticky blobs with curiously soothing properties that are the only form of art in the world. The more elaborate the dream, the better the ectoplasm.

