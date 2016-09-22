Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Secret Coders
Paths & Portals
Children's Books, Graphic Novel || Book 2 in the Secret Coders series. In a secret underground classroom Hopper, Eni, and Josh discover that the campus was once home to the Bee School, an institute where teachers, students, and robots worked together to unravel the mysteries of coding.
Secret Coders: Lost & Found
Secret Coders
Graphic Novel || The founder of the Stately Academy left many clues and puzzles to challenge his enterprising students. Using their wits and their growing prowess with coding, Hopper and her friend Eni are going to solve the mystery of Stately Academy no matter what it takes!