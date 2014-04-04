Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Scatter Adapt and Remember

Scatter, Adapt, and Remember (Excerpt)

Fri Mar 28, 2014 1:00pm
Favorite This
|| In its 4.5 billion-year history, life on Earth has been almost erased at least half a dozen times: shattered by asteroid impacts, entombed in ice, smothered by methane, and torn apart by unfathomably powerful megavolcanoes. And we know that another global disaster is eventually headed our way. Can we survive it? How?

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.