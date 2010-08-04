Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Paranormal Romance and Urban Fantasy Month
What Makes a River
Fantasy, Urban Fantasy || There's a Thing in Lake Michigan and it's after Beth's roommate. Beth wants someone else to take care of it. But when no one steps up, not even the mysterious Paul, who does this kind of thing for a living, Beth realizes that she'll have to do something herself before it's too late.