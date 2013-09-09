Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
One Crow Alone (Excerpt)
Science Fiction, Young Adult || A new Ice Age is descending. Food is expensive. Fuel is rationed. People are hungry, cold, and desperate. Living in an isolated Polish village with her grandmother, fifteen-year-old Magda Krol has no idea of the troubles sweeping across the planet. But when her village is evacuated without her, Magda must make her way alone across the frozen wilderness to Krakow, and then on to London, where she dreams of finding warmth and safety with her long-lost mother...