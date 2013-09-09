Tor.com

S.D. Crockett

One Crow Alone (Excerpt)

Mon Sep 9, 2013 4:00pm
, || A new Ice Age is descending. Food is expensive. Fuel is rationed. People are hungry, cold, and desperate. Living in an isolated Polish village with her grandmother, fifteen-year-old Magda Krol has no idea of the troubles sweeping across the planet. But when her village is evacuated without her, Magda must make her way alone across the frozen wilderness to Krakow, and then on to London, where she dreams of finding warmth and safety with her long-lost mother...

After the Snow (Excerpt)

Tue Mar 13, 2012 6:00pm
, || The oceans stopped working before Willo was born, so the world of ice and snow is all he's ever known. He lives with his family deep in the wilderness, far from the government's controlling grasp. Willo's survival skills are put to the test when he arrives home one day to find his family gone. It could be the government; it could be scavengers—all Willo knows is he has to find refuge and his family. It is a journey that will take him into the city he's always avoided, with a girl who needs his help more than he knows.

