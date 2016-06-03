Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Rocks Fall Everyone Dies Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a copy of Lindsay Ribar’s Rocks Fall Everyone Dies, available June 7th from Kathy Dawson Books! Aspen Quick has never really worried about how he's affecting people when he steals from them. But this summer he'll discover just how strong the Quick family magic is—and how far they'll go to keep their secrets safe.