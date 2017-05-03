D’Arc Dog Bag Sweepstakes!

Robert Repino's D'Arc—the latest book in his War With No Name series—is available May 9th from Soho Press, and to celebrate, they've put together one heck of a doggy bag! One lucky winner will receive copies of all three books in the series so far (D'Arc, Mort(e), and Culdesac), as well as all of the following goodies—some for the winner, and some for the winner's loyal canine companion...