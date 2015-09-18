Tor.com

Resurrection Science

Resurrection Science Sweepstakes!

Fri Sep 18, 2015 10:30am
We want to send you a copy of M. R. O'Connor's Resurrection Science: Conservation, De-Extinction, and the Precarious Future of Wild Things, out now from St. Martin's Press! In a world dominated by people and rapid climate change, species large and small are increasingly vulnerable to extinction. In Resurrection Science, journalist M. R. O'Connor explores the extreme measures scientists are taking to try and save them, from captive breeding and genetic management to de-extinction.

