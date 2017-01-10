Tor.com

Rajnar Vajra

Her Scales Shine Like Music

Wed Aug 3, 2016 9:00am
Edited by: Ellen Datlow
|| Her Scales Shine Like Music by Rajnar Vajra is a moving science fiction novelette about an encounter and budding relationship between two aliens, one human, who are the only living creatures occupying a planet in deep space. The human is assigned to guard a valuable find, while his colleagues leave, to file a report with the company that hired them.

