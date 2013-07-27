Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Dangerous Women on Tor.com
Dangerous Women: “Raisa Stepanova” (Excerpt)
Collection and Anthologies, Historical || In "Raisa Stepanova," Carrie Vaughn takes us to the front lines in Russia during the darkest days of World War II for the story of a young woman flying the most dangerous of combat missions, who is de- termined to do her duty as a soldier and keep flying them, even if it kills her—which it very well might.