Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
procedural
All Hail Brimstone, The 90s Supernatural Cop Show that Deserves a Cult Following
Switchback
Dream a Little Dream: Broken Monsters by Lauren Beukes
True Detective isn’t Genre, it’s a Show About Nothing
Don’t Touch That Dial: Mysteries
Wild Cards on Tor.com
The Rook
Detective, Science Fiction || Original story The Rook by Melinda Snodgrass from Wild Cards volume Fort Freak