prequel
Building an Empire: Ian C. Esslemont’s Malazan Prequel, Dancer’s Lament
Dancer’s Lament: Chapter 4
Dark Fantasy || The first novel in a new Malazan Empire prequel trilogy. The Protectress is not likely to tolerate the arrival of two particular young men into her domain: one determined to prove he is the most skilled assassin of his age, the other his quarry—a Dal Hon mage who is proving annoyingly difficult to kill...
Dancer’s Lament: Chapter 3
Dancer’s Lament: Chapter 2
Dancer’s Lament: Chapter 1
