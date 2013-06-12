Tor.com

Porn & Revolution in the Peaceable Kingdom

Wed Jun 12, 2013 9:00am
Edited by: Ann VanderMeer
, || In a possible far future animals have taken over and democratized the world where humans once ruled. Tim, a lonely slime mold, is worried about his human pet Mimi and her recent animal urges. He only wants her to be happy, but he doesn't know how to keep her from sneaking out and cavorting with the human pet next door or any number of feral humans in the neighborhood. But through his relationship with her, he learns what it truly means to make a commitment to someone else.

