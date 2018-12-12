Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
parodies
Spoons, Hammers, and Mighty Pogo Sticks! 10 of the Best Superhero Parodies
Deep Space Nine Holiday Parody is Here to Spread Some Cheer!
Movie Rewatch of Great Nostalgia
The Passing of an Icon: Gene Wilder and Young Frankenstein
Batlexander Manilton Fights Like He’s Running Out of Time in This Batman/Hamilton Mashup
Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace Issues Forth from the Gates of Hell
Garth Marenghi's Darkplace is on Youtube for all to enjoy!
This Quantum Leap Mashup Could Put Right Any Wrong
Galaxy Quest is Being Revived for Television!
The First Photo of Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool is Appropriately Racy
Spoons, Hammers, and Mighty Pogo Sticks! Favorite Superhero Parodies
Willful Child (Excerpt)
Humor, Science Fiction || These are the voyages of the starship A.S.F. Willful Child. Its ongoing mission: to seek out strange new worlds on which to plant the Terran flag, to subjugate and if necessary obliterate new life-forms, to boldly blow the... And so we join the not-terribly-bright but exceedingly cock-sure Captain Hadrian Sawback and his motley crew on board the Starship Willful Child for a series of devil-may-care, near-calamitous and downright chaotic adventures through 'the infinite vastness of interstellar space.'