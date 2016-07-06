Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Panacea
Take Ten Medical Genre Novels and Call Us in the Morning
Panacea Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a galley copy of F. Paul Wilson’s Panacea, available July 5th from Tor Books! Medical examiner Laura Hanning has two charred corpses and no answers. Both bear a mysterious tattoo but exhibit no known cause of death. Their only connection to one another is a string of puzzling miracle cures. Her preliminary investigation points to a cult in the possession of the fabled panacea—the substance that can cure all ills—but that's impossible.