Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Osten Ard
Memory, Sorrow, and Thorn is the Natural Successor to Game of Thrones
Art of SFF: A Portrait of Djamila Knopf
A High Fantasy with All Your Old Friends: The Witchwood Crown by Tad Williams
The Witchwood Crown
Dark Fantasy, Epic Fantasy || Thirty years have passed since the events of Memory, Sorrow, and Thorn. The Norns—the long-vanquished elvish foe—are stirring once again, preparing to reclaim the mortal-ruled lands that once were theirs…