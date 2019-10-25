Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
optimisticduelist
Latest Posts
- Andrew Liptak Disney Brings on Chernobyl Creator Craig Mazin to Reboot Pirates of the Caribbean 7 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak The CW Gives Batwoman a Full Season 12 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Jean-Luc’s New Admiral Uniform From Star Trek: Picard Means Flashbacks Are Coming 15 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Homestuck Is Officially Back…as Homestuck^2 15 hours ago
- Keith R.A. DeCandido “Whatever’s going on with you, I hope you figure it out” — Spider-Man: Homecoming 17 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Here’s the Production Schedule and Episode Count for Stranger Things Season 4 17 hours ago
- Tor.com Announcing the 2019 Nommo Award Winners 17 hours ago
New in Series
- “Whatever’s going on with you, I hope you figure it out” — Spider-Man: Homecoming
- Five Books Where Criminals Save the Day
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred and Two
- Hope Is the Thing With… — Simon Strantzas’s “Antripuu”
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 7)
- The Claw of the Conciliator, Part 2: Unholy Communions
- The Messy, Beautiful Worldbuilding of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
Recent Comments
- cap-mjb on Jean-Luc’s New Admiral Uniform From Star Trek: Picard Means Flashbacks Are Coming 22 mins ago
- Carina Santos on Hey, Star Wars: Episode IX — Don’t Retcon Rey Into a Skywalker 47 mins ago
- Henry H on The Zodiac Zombie: Ophiuchus 1 hour ago
- zdamien on The Evolution of Dragons in Western Literature: A History 2 hours ago
- John C. Bunnell on Holy Rewatch Batman! Extra: Batman vs. Two-Face 2 hours ago
- John C. Bunnell on Holy Rewatch Batman! Extra: Batman vs. Two-Face 2 hours ago
- Sylv Taylor on Five Books Where Criminals Save the Day 2 hours ago
- zdamien on Superscience and Evil Space Pirates: Triplanetary by E. E. “Doc” Smith 2 hours ago
- zdamien on The Messy, Beautiful Worldbuilding of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe 3 hours ago
- CC on Disney Brings on Chernobyl Creator Craig Mazin to Reboot Pirates of the Caribbean 5 hours ago