Of Sorrow and Such
Modern Witches Are So Much More Than Just Mothers/Maidens/Crones
We've rounded up seventeen witchy reads for Halloween!
Midnight in Karachi Episode 33: Angela Slatter
Of Sorrow and Such Audio Excerpt
Fantasy || Listen to an audio excerpt from Angela Slatter's OF SORROW AND SUCH, about a powerful witch--Mistress Gideon--and the foolish young shapeshifter who invites the unwanted attention of the authorities to the supernatural community. Read by Marisa Calin.
Showcasing Real, Fantastical Women: Angela Slatter’s Of Sorrow and Such
Angela Slatter's short fiction has been described as being filled with "beautiful magic, restless passion, and exquisite horror," exploring the interplay of love, loss, and life.
Of Sorrow and Such
Mistress Gideon is a witch. The locals of Edda's Meadow, if they suspect it of her, say nary a word-Gideon has been good to them, and it's always better to keep on her good side. Just in case.
Angela Slatter's Of Sorrow and Such arrives from Tor.com Publishing on October 13th, and we want to send you one of our three gorgeous galleys now! Mistress Gideon is a witch. The locals of Edda's Meadow, if they suspect it of her, say nary a word—Gideon has been good to them, and it's always better to keep on her good side. Just in case.