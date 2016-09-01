Angela Slatter's short fiction has been described as being filled with "beautiful magic, restless passion, and exquisite horror," exploring the interplay of love, loss, and life. Whether you've never read her work or you've been a loyal reader for years, we want to send you a prize pack with three books collecting her interconnected worlds.

Angela Slatter's Of Sorrow and Such arrives from Tor.com Publishing on October 13th, and we want to send you one of our three gorgeous galleys now! Mistress Gideon is a witch. The locals of Edda's Meadow, if they suspect it of her, say nary a word—Gideon has been good to them, and it's always better to keep on her good side. Just in case.