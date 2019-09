One/Zero Science Fiction || A near-future novelette about the surge in AI that might bring hope to humanity if it’s used well.

Read “Hell Rode With Her,” a Novelette Set in David Mack’s Dark Arts Series A Dark Arts story. There was no hero’s welcome for Anja Kernova,

Wild Cards on Tor.com Evernight A Wild Cards novelette, "Evernight" takes readers down to the depths of the Parisian catacombs.

The Ghoul Goes West A fantasy novelette about two brothers, both obsessed with movies—one a not-very-successful screenwriter, the other an academic.

Angel of the Blockade Science Fiction, Space Opera || Nata spends her time zipping through the black in her ugly yet bad-ass spaceship, taking pride in being the best smuggler the Imperial regime has never caught. When she takes on an expensive mystery cargo, however, the risk reaches far beyond her pride.

Party Discipline Cyberpunk, Science Fiction || In a world where most of us are just surplus population, certain temptations are acute indeed.

Uncanny Valley Science Fiction, Space Opera || Immortality, but at what price, in what form, and how could you be you? In the near future it’s possible to build a new you, a better you, one that could carry on forever. But if you could carry on, if you could make choices about who you would be forever, how much of your past would you bring with you? Would you be tempted to maybe…edit? Adam isn’t all that he used to be, but he wants to be.

The Martian in the Wood Science Fiction, Space Opera || In the aftermath of the First Martian War, in the interim between it and what was to come later, England seemed to once again become a green and peaceful place, if one haunted by the terrible events in Surrey that had happened in those early years of the century. Although people hoped and prayed peace had come, they were wrong. Across the gulf of space, plans were being drawn for a return, but before they could bear fruit a terrible discovery was made deep in Holmburgh Wood, one that would tear a family apart and shock the world.

Waiting on a Bright Moon Science Fiction, Space Opera || Xin is an ansible, using her song magic to connect the originworld of the Imperial Authority and its far-flung colonies— a role that is forced upon magically-gifted women “of a certain closeness”. When a dead body comes through her portal at a time of growing rebellion, Xin is drawn deep into a station-wide conspiracy along with Ouyang Suqing, one of the station’s mysterious, high-ranking starmages

Wild Cards on Tor.com When the Devil Drives Fantasy, Science Fiction || For over 25 years, the Wild Cards universe has been thrilling readers the world over. Once an assassin and spy, superpowered ace Noel Matthews confronts unexpected enemies after discovering a dead body on the job. Now in development for TV: Rights to develop Wild Cards for TV have been acquired by Universal Cable Productions, the team that brought you The Magicians and Mr. Robot, with the co-editor of Wild Cards, Melinda Snodgrass as executive producer.

Bourbon, Sugar, Grace Science Fiction || "Bourbon, Sugar, Grace" by Jessica Reisman is a science fiction novelette about Fox, a young salvager living in a mining colony on an inhospitable planet abandoned by its owners once the mines were shut. When Fox is hired to find an object lost in a recent accident, she finds a mystery, an opportunity, and trouble.