Nightstruck

Night Magic

Fri Apr 21, 2017 2:00pm
, || Philadelphia is locked in the grip of an evil magic that transforms its streets into a nightmare landscape the minute the sun sets each night. While most of the city hunkers down and hopes to survive the long winter nights, Becket Walker is roaming the darkened streets having the time of her life.

Nightstruck

Thu Mar 17, 2016 3:00pm
, || A young girl has been tricked into opening a door between worlds, allowing a dark magic into the mortal world. As the magic trickles in, the city begins to change at night--strange creatures roam the streets and inanimate objects come to life, all of them bloodthirsty and terrifying.

