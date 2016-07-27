Tor.com

Waking Up Dead Sweepstakes!

Wed Jul 27, 2016 2:30pm
We want to send you a galley copy of Nigel Williams’s Waking Up Dead, available August 23rd from Thomas Dunne Books! Retired bank manager George Pearmain is, apparently, dead. According to the behavior of everyone around him, it would seem that he is no more. Not only that, but his mother has also passed away too—and on the eve of her 99th year, poor dear. Not only that, it could be that they were both murdered.

