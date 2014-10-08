Tor.com

Mrs. Sorensen and the Sasquatch

Wed Oct 8, 2014 9:00am
Edited by: Ann VanderMeer
, || When Mr. Sorensen—a drab, cipher of a man—passes away, his lovely widow falls in love with a most unsuitable mate. Enraged and scandalized (and armed with hot-dish and gossip and seven-layer bars), the Parish Council turns to the old priest to fix the situation—to convince Mrs. Sorensen to reject the green world and live as a widow ought. But the pretty widow has plans of her own.

