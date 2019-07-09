Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Michael Swanwick
The Iron Dragon’s Mother Is Michael Swanwick’s Triumphant Return to Faerie
The Mongolian Wizard Stories
The New Prometheus
Read an Excerpt from Michael Swanwick’s The Iron Dragon’s Mother
Fantasy || Caitlin of House Sans Merci is the young half-human pilot of a sentient mechanical dragon. Returning from her first soul-stealing raid, she discovers an unwanted hitchhiker...
The Luddites Were Right: SF Works That Show the Downside to New Technology
The Mongolian Wizard Stories
Murder in the Spook House
A brand new story in the Mongolian Wizard universe.