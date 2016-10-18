Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Star Trek Encyclopedia Sweepstakes!
Today, Harper Design releases Michael and Denise Okuda's The Star Trek Encyclopedia, Revised and Expanded Edition: A Reference Guide to the Future—and we want to send you a copy! In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the classic show, a fully authorized revision of the popular reference companion: a two-volume encyclopedia featuring a completely new design, stunning new full-color photographs and illustrations, and 300 pages of new entries, packaged in a specially designed and shrink-wrapped deluxe slipcase.