The Star Trek Encyclopedia Sweepstakes!

Today, Harper Design releases Michael and Denise Okuda's The Star Trek Encyclopedia, Revised and Expanded Edition: A Reference Guide to the Future—and we want to send you a copy! In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the classic show, a fully authorized revision of the popular reference companion: a two-volume encyclopedia featuring a completely new design, stunning new full-color photographs and illustrations, and 300 pages of new entries, packaged in a specially designed and shrink-wrapped deluxe slipcase.