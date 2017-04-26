Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Memoirs of Lady Trent

Memoirs of Lady Trent Sweepstakes!

Tue Apr 25, 2017 3:30pm
1 Favorite [+]
The fifth and final book in Marie Brennan's Memoirs of Lady Trent series, Within the Sanctuary of Wings, is available now from Tor Books! And to celebrate, we want to send you a hardcover set of all five books in the series.

Within the Sanctuary of Wings

Wed Apr 5, 2017 3:00pm
3 Favorites [+]
|| Book 5 in the Lady Trent series. This concluding volume will finally reveal the truths behind Isabella Trent's most notorious adventure—scaling the tallest peak in the world, buried behind the territory of Scirland's enemies—and what she discovered there, within the Sanctuary of Wings.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.