Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Melissa Bashardoust
Read an Excerpt From Melissa Bashardoust’s Girl, Serpent, Thorn
Melissa Bashardoust
Tue Jun 23, 2020 1:00pmFavorite This
Fairy Tales and Folklore, Young Adult || A girl cursed to be poisonous to the touch discovers what power might lie in such a curse...
Latest Posts
- Andrew Liptak Netflix’s Over The Moon Looks Like An Adorable Sci-Fi Adventure 4 mins ago
- Liz Bourke Sleeps With Monsters: Celebrate Queer Pride by Reading Books 1 hour ago
- Maya Gittelman The Smart, Specific Magic of Zen Cho’s The Order of the Pure Moon Reflected in Water 2 hours ago
- Natalie Zutter 8 Questions I Have About a Potential Animorphs Movie 2 hours ago
- Melissa Bashardoust Read an Excerpt From Melissa Bashardoust’s Girl, Serpent, Thorn 3 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak George R.R. Martin Gives Quick Update on Winds of Winter Progress 4 hours ago
- Charlie Jane Anders Never Say You Can’t Survive: The Secret to Storytelling? Just One Good Scene, and Then Another, and Another 4 hours ago
New in Series
- Sleeps With Monsters: Celebrate Queer Pride by Reading Books
- Never Say You Can’t Survive: The Secret to Storytelling? Just One Good Scene, and Then Another, and Another
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 34)
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Basics, Part II”
- Read To Sleep in a Sea of Stars by Christopher Paolini: Chapter 2: “Reliquary”
- Terry Pratchett Book Club: The Colour of Magic, Part I
- Lovecraftian Reread: Autumn Christian’s “Shadow Machine”
Recent Comments
- SteveOerkfitz on Sleeps With Monsters: Celebrate Queer Pride by Reading Books 2 seconds ago
- mayachhabra on Sleeps With Monsters: Celebrate Queer Pride by Reading Books 2 mins ago
- Tom Byrne on Never Say You Can’t Survive: The Secret to Storytelling? Just One Good Scene, and Then Another, and Another 4 mins ago
- ChristopherLBennett on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Basics, Part II” 4 mins ago
- bad_platypus on Reading the Wheel of Time: There Are No Customs to Cover the Dragon Reborn in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 34) 5 mins ago
- Rose Embolism on Five SFF Stories That Prove You Can Never Go Home Again 6 mins ago
- r0bert on Reading the Wheel of Time: There Are No Customs to Cover the Dragon Reborn in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 34) 8 mins ago
- princessroxana on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Basics, Part II” 17 mins ago
- Brendan Wilde on Searching for Body Positivity in Fantasy 22 mins ago
- NancyLebovitz on George R.R. Martin Gives Quick Update on Winds of Winter Progress 27 mins ago