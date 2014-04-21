Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Troll Mountain: Episode Three (Excerpt)
Fantasy, Young Adult || Raf's mission to Troll Mountain is in ruins. Having penetrated the mountain, only to be caught in the act of stealing the fabled elixir, Raf must now face the trolls' champion in a fight to the death. As the trolls gather to watch the fight, Raf watches them closely. If he can somehow survive this fight, his mission may not be over. The final battle for Troll Mountain is about to begin...